Fairbaine man charged after stealing cash, handbag

Labourer Charged with two Counts of Theft

On November 18, 2025, police arrested and charged Jason Delpesche, a 27-year-old Labourer of Fairbaine Pasture, with two (2) counts of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the accused stole $150.00 USD and $100.00 ECC in cash- the property of a 49-year-old Parking Lot Attendant of Layou.

He was further charged with stealing one (1) black Mcklein Handbag valued at $150. USD containing a quantity of personal items valued at ($160.00 ECC and $244.00 USD) and $710.00 ECC in cash – the property of a 39-year-old Teacher of Rivulet.

The offences were committed in Kingstown on November 3, 2025, and November 11, 2025 respectively. Delpesche appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 19, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for November 24, 2025, for facts and sentencing.