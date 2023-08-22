The family of the late Sherol Lenteria Phyllis Knights, in partnership with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her death.

Knights was discovered motionless at her house in Dorsetshire Hill on July 9 with what appeared to be cut wounds on her torso.

Individuals can obtain information by dialing any of the following numbers:

The Commissioner of Police can be reached at 784-456-1102.

Contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crimes at 784-457-1211, extension 4816.

Call the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 784-456-1810 or 784-457-1211 extension 4838.

The Major Crime Unit Officer can be reached at 784-457-1211, extension 4876.

Call 999 or 911 and report the incident anonymously.

Contact family members at 1-784-496-0020.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force informs the public that the witness anonymity and special measures act of 2012 includes provisions for anyone to:

Give evidence without revealing their name to the accused or his or her counsel.

Give evidence from a location outside of the courtroom or from abroad.

Use speech modulation to provide evidence (your true voice will not be revealed).

Give evidence while covering your face.

Provide proof via video link.

The RSVGPF guarantees that any information obtained during these investigations will be kept strictly confidential.

Source : RSVGPF