FAO holds concept note development session in St Vincent

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) held a concept note development session at the Methodist Church Hall in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The session’s goal was to fine-tune the key constituent elements of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) – Project Concept Note for SVG through multi-stakeholder dialogue and feedback integration.

The workshop was facilitated by members from the FAO, the Alliance of Biodiversity International, and the International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT).

Representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Central Water Sewerage Authority (CWSA), the Ministry of Agriculture, the Forestry Department, the Animal Health and Production Division, the Fisheries Division, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Fisheries Division, and Richmond Vale Academy participated in a fruitful discussion centered on refining the concept note sections of the project document to allow for effective implementation.

Source : MOA