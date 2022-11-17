Farm workers in SVG are being trained to use hand tillers

Farm workers throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being instructed in the use of hand tillers. The Ministry of Agriculture has initiated a nationwide mechanisation programme.

The goal is to combine the next generation of farmers with modern technology in order to increase the sector’s output.

Under the “Go Find a Farmer” programme, 40 hand tractors were distributed to farm labourers. In this programme, farm workers are required to offer hand tractor services throughout their communities.

As a response to the impact of heavy ash cover during the volcanic eruptions of 2021, the government has a payment system for farm tractor services. This programme will expire at the end of the current year.

The farm workers are compensated for their services by the Ministry of Agriculture’s tractor service programme.

The Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar thanked OSV, the training provider, for their contribution to the programme.

Dennis “Vyrus” Samuel of North Leeward is the program’s coordinator.