Fauci accuses Sen. Rand Paul of sparking death threats with lies about COVID-19

“All of a sudden that kindles the crazies,” Fauci said. “And I have threats upon my life and harassment of my family and my children receiving obscene phone calls.”

Fauci, who is President Biden’s top health adviser, said the threats pose a real danger, relating the case of an armed California man who was arrested on his way to Washington D.C. to kill him.

Fauci accused Paul of political fundraising off their feud, holding up printouts of “Fire Dr. Fauci” screenshots from Paul’s website.

“You are using a catastrophic pandemic for your political gain,” Fauci said.