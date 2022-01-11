Fauci accuses Sen. Rand Paul of sparking death threats with lies about COVID-19

NEW YORK DAILY – Dr. Anthony Fauci angrily accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) at a Senate hearing about coronavirus on Tuesday of inspiring death threats against him and his family with lies about the government’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic
In another ugly round of sparring, the world-famous pandemic doctor said Paul deliberately riles up his right-wing base of supporters by falsely accusing Fauci of being responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths.
“All of a sudden that kindles the crazies,” Fauci said. “And I have threats upon my life and harassment of my family and my children receiving obscene phone calls.”
Fauci, who is President Biden’s top health adviser, said the threats pose a real danger, relating the case of an armed California man who was arrested on his way to Washington D.C. to kill him.
Fauci accused Paul of political fundraising off their feud, holding up printouts of “Fire Dr. Fauci” screenshots from Paul’s website.
“You are using a catastrophic pandemic for your political gain,” Fauci said.
Paul, a staunch supporter of former President Trump, is one of the most outspoken critics of the effort to combat the pandemic. He refuses to wear a mask and opposes the COVID-19 vaccine.
Paul started the latest squabble by seeking to question Fauci about an obscure dispute with fellow epidemiologists about the investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
Repeatedly interrupting Fauci, Paul moved on to slam Fauci for being the “architect” of policies that he blamed for allowing 800,000 Americans to die on his watch.
“Do you think it’s a great success….do you think we’ve slowed down the death rate?” Paul said. “You are the one responsible. You are the main architect … and now 800,000 people have died.”
Fauci and fellow public health experts have urged mitigation efforts and mass vaccination to help protect the world against the pandemic.
But tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated and denounce even simple measures to limit the spread of the virus as an infringement on their personal freedom, leaving the nation vulnerable to wave after wave of death and illness, especially among the unvaccinated.