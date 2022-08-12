FBI took 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s Florida home

A warrant shows the FBI took 11 sets of classified documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this week, according to US media reports.
On Thursday, the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the search warrant, a move considered rare amid an ongoing investigation.
Mr Trump earlier said he welcomed the documents being made public.
He has denied any wrongdoing and said the items were unclassified and safe.
Citing documents, the Wall Street Journal reports that items removed by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago include 20 boxes, binders of photos, and a clemency letter written on behalf of political strategist Roger Stone, a long-time Trump ally.
Also recovered was information about the “President of France”, the paper says, although it is unclear what that refers to.