FEMA: Bigger And Powerful Storms The ‘New Normal,’ Linked To Climate Change

“I think there is still hope, right?” said Criswell, the former commissioner of New York City’s Emergency Management Office. “We sent one of our federal urban search-and-rescue teams down to Kentucky. They arrived yesterday. They’ll be able to assist the localities with their ongoing rescue efforts. I think there is still hope and we should continue to try to find as many people as we can.”

The Bluegrass State reeled from the devastation over the weekend.

“We’ve lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed more than 100,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“I’ve got towns that are gone, that are just, I mean gone,” he continued. “My dad’s hometown — half of it isn’t standing. It is hard for me to describe. I know people can see the visuals, but that goes on for 12 blocks or more in some of these places.”