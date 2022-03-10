Female sexually assulted as gunmen rob visitors in St Lucia

Saint Lucia police have one man in custody as they investigate a report that gunmen robbed three UK visitors on the Soufriere beach and sexually assaulted a woman who was part of the group.

St Lucia times quoted Law enforcement officials as saying that three bandits accosted the two men and a woman in the early hours of Monday morning after an event on the beach.

According to the officials, the armed bandits relieved the visitors of valuables and proceeded to assault the woman sexually.

But with the assistance of community members, the police disclosed that they were able to arrest a suspect.

A source familiar with the investigation told the St Lucia Times that the person in custody is a teenager.