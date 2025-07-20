Ferry inferno: Over 200 passengers fight for survival off Indonesia

Ferry carrying 280 people off the coast of Indonesia bursts into flames

A ferry carrying 280 passengers burst into flames off the coast of North Sulawesi, Indonesia, forcing terrified travelers to leap into the treacherous waters to escape certain death.

The KM Barcelona, operating on the Manado-Tahuda route, erupted in flames around 1:30 PM local time, transforming a routine maritime journey into a desperate fight for survival. Shocking video footage captures the vessel completely engulfed in bright orange flames, with massive plumes of grey smoke billowing into the sky.

Eyewitness accounts describe scenes of unimaginable terror, with passengers wearing orange life vests jumping overboard to escape the rapidly spreading fire. Heartbreaking audio recordings reveal the desperate cries of passengers, including a woman sobbing uncontrollably as people scramble to save themselves.

Local maritime authorities have launched an immediate search and rescue operation. Initial reports suggest the boat was approaching Talise Island in North Minahasa Regency when the fire broke out, leaving passengers with little time to react.

One particularly poignant video shows a man rescuing a young child from the sea, with the toddler coughing and distressed after being pulled from the water.

Maritime safety officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Preliminary reports indicate potential mechanical failure, but a comprehensive investigation is still ongoing.

“This is one of the most challenging rescue operations we’ve encountered,” said a local maritime official who spoke on condition of anonymity. “The priority is saving as many lives as possible.”