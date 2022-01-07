FIJI: Murders, Suicides, Rape Charge At The House Of Horrors

FIJI SUN – If the walls of David Narayan’s house could speak, they would tell horror stories of suicides, rape allegations and now the murder of family members.

Narayan, who was in his 50s, and out on bail for a rape charge, allegedly killed three members of his family before killing himself.

Narayan’s wife Ragni Devi, his nephew Ravinesh Deo and brother-in-law Rajiv Kumar died on Wednesday night at his home in Volivoli, Rakiraki.

According to family members, Narayan’s youngest daughter, Ashnita Devi survived by hiding from her father and using her phone to call a relative for help.

Narayan is also believed to have attacked his sister Mohini Lata, who is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

Family shocked:

Yesterday extended family members lamented the lives lost.

Fifty-eight-year-old Saraswati remembered her son, Ravinesh Deo, had gone to drink kava with Narayan at 5pm on Wednesday.

That was the last time she had seen her son alive.

“We had brought some meat and were waiting for my son to come down, but he didn’t come down and we never heard anything from that house. At 1 am Police came,” she said.

“The youngest daughter who survived hid and she called someone and that person called Police last night.

“She was with Police giving her statement.”

Speaking about Narayan, she said: “Sometimes he was good and sometimes bad and they (Narayan and his wife) would fight especially when she goes and cuts wood or ties the bullocks,” she said.

Sanjeev Kumar, who is the brother of victim, Rajiv Kumar, yesterday rushed to Rakiraki from Suva to find out what happened.

Mr Kumar told the Fiji Sun that Narayan’s oldest brother and oldest daughter had committed suicide in the same house some years ago.

He also confirmed that Narayan was charged with rape and had the rape case coming up. He was out on bail when this incident happened on Wednesday.

Police confirmation

Police media officer Wame Bautolu said: “We can confirm that we have received a case of homicide in Rakiraki where four bodies were discovered early this morning. The Director of CID and team are at the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation,” he said.

“A person is in critical condition admitted in Rakiraki hospital. That’s all we can say at this moment as the investigation has just started.”