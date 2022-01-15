Fijians In Tonga Seek Prayers As Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano Erupts

Tonga is raining ash and tiny pebbles after the powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga – Huuga Ha’apai volcano.

The Tongan Meteorological Services had issued a warning: “To everyone living near the shoreline, move in land now because tsunami waves have hit the shores.”

Fijians living in Tonga have taken to social media seeking prayers for Tonga and its people.

Journalist Iliesa Tora was streaming live on Facebook on their way to the evacuation centre.

He said there were at least 10 consecutive explosions followed by black clouds in the sky. Black pebbles were visible from the video.

Mr Tora said earlier today the tsunami warning that was issued yesterday was cancelled.

He urged Fijians to pray for the people of Tonga.

“This is the first time we are experiencing this in Tonga and its frightening. We could hear the explosion and could see the black pebbles and tsunami – it wasn’t this bad seven years ago.”

SOURCE FIJI SUN