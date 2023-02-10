Rotary Club and MOA launch “Fill the Bucket” Campaign in St. Vincent 

Friday, February 3, 2023: The Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, launched the “Fill the Bucket” campaign, which aims to provide irrigation access to farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This project, which was initiated by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, District 7030, and is funded by the donations of clubs in Rotary District 6600 (Ohio), aims to provide water tanks and establish Ram pump systems for approximately one hundred and eleven (111) farmers.

The Ram pump system will be established through the use of nearby streams as a water source.

The project comes at an opportune time when the country and the farming community are beset by several existential shocks, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effects of the 2021 La Soufriere volcano eruption.

Source : MOA