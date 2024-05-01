St. Vincent and the Grenadines Filmmaker Akley Olton Shines at Inaugural Cross Continental Forum

Akley Olton, a native son of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, emerged as a fervent advocate for the creative arts, proudly representing his nation as the sole participant from the region in the historic Cross Continental Forum (CCF), convened in Barbados from April 15th to 19th, 2024. His odyssey commenced in 2007 when he embarked on a cinematic journey, pursuing a degree in filmmaking at UWI Cave Hill. A decade of unwavering dedication to his craft has transformed Akley into a luminary, showcasing the prodigious talent and boundless potential of Vincentians. The University, in collaboration with CaribbeanTales and Imagine Media International, summoned him back to Barbados to lead the charge alongside fellow filmmakers from the Caribbean Diaspora, spearheading discussions on the formidable challenges confronting filmmakers, particularly in securing financing for Caribbean film productions. Akley Olton’s participation symbolizes a momentous stride, affirming his resolve to amplify Caribbean voices on the global stage.

The Cross Continental Forum, meticulously curated by CaribbeanTales Media Group, Imagine Media International, and The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, serves as a vanguard initiative, dedicated to nurturing collaboration and co-production opportunities in the film industry across continents. Endowed with patronage from esteemed institutions including the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Canada Media Fund (CMF), this forum emerged as a vibrant crucible for industry stalwarts, professionals, and innovators to exchange ideas and explore co-production vistas.

Reflecting on the profound opportunity, Akley Olton remarked, “I am deeply honored to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the inaugural Cross Continental Forum. This transformative experience has not only enabled me to showcase our resplendent cultural heritage but also fostered connections with kindred spirits from across the globe, advancing our shared narrative of storytelling.”

During the forum, Akley Olton captivated audiences with his magnum opus, ‘Hairouna: Land of the Blessed,’ a poignant feature documentary unearthing the untold narrative of the Garifuna people. Enkindled by his maternal Indigenous lineage, Akley’s opus seeks to illuminate a latent legacy and embolden the Garifuna community in Central America. Additionally, he engaged in dialogues with representatives from the Canadian Media Funds, the British Film Institute, retired film commissioners, and other Caribbean-based producers, collectively exploring potential collaborations with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly in the establishment of a film commission. Olton fervently expressed, “After years of forging pathways for myself and fellow Vincentians in the realm of filmmaking, it is heartening to witness governmental recognition of the cinematic potential harbored by our multi-state archipelago. I have long envisioned the blossoming of our creative sector, and it’s heartening to witness authorities embracing this vision. I eagerly anticipate the renaissance of Vincentian filmmaking and extend a warm invitation to all foreign film crews who shall grace our shores in the years to come.”

For a sneak peek of ‘Hairouna: Land of the Blessed,’ watch the trailer.

Frances-Anne Solomon, CEO of CaribbeanTales Media Group, underscored the forum’s pivotal role in fostering meaningful connections and dialogues. “The Cross Continental Forum provides a singular platform for visionaries like Akley Olton to forge alliances and spur innovation within the industry,” she asserted.

Lisa Wickham, President & CEO of Imagine Media International Limited, illuminated the forum’s mission of decolonizing the co-production paradigm in the Global South. “Our endeavor is to nurture interactive networking avenues culminating in enduring production partnerships,” she affirmed.

Agnieszka Moody, Head of International Relations at BFI, lauded initiatives fostering cultural collaboration. “The Cross Continental Forum nurtures bonds with filmmaking luminaries across regions steeped in rich cultural legacies, enabling diverse narratives to resonate with global audiences,” she noted.

Akley Olton fervently voiced his aspiration to comprehend and harness the economic potential of the film and audiovisual sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.