Filmmaker Akley Olton represents SVG at UNESCO event in Brussels

This week, the heart of the Caribbean resonated powerfully in Brussels

UNESCO and the EU marked five years of Transcultura—a €15 million initiative linking Europe and 17 Caribbean nations. This event transcended mere speeches and aesthetics; it demonstrated that our stories are vital, and with the right tools, we can narrate them on our terms.

“Transcultura empowered us to tell our stories and reclaim our cultural identity.”— I declared on stage in Brussels, representing all who have persevered on this challenging journey, Okley said.

I sat alongside influential figures like Ronelli Requena from Belize, whose fashion brand is now making waves internationally:

“Transcultura equipped me with the skills to elevate my brand beyond my country.”

And Kamille Hope from the Embassy of Barbados emphasized:

“It’s about entrepreneurship, heritage, and youth—the lifelines of our future.”

This wasn’t merely a celebration—it was a moment of cultural truth-telling. With photo exhibits, live music, dynamic conversations, and genuine connections from Haiti, Cuba, Trinidad, Guyana, and back to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Olton joined Transcultura in 2021, which he said was driven but lacked access. Since then, his work has reached film festivals and universities across North America, the UK, and Europe.

He received the Prince Claus Seed Award, and my film Madulu, The Seaman now streams on the Criterion Channel, among legends like Kurosawa and Sembène.