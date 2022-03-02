Finland & Sweden hold joint military exercises

The training took part in the maritime area west of the island of Gotland Wednesday, according to Finnish Defense Forces.

“The intensified security situation emphasizes the importance of good cooperation and joint training. We are taking care of our own area,” Helsinki said.

Both countries have decided to up weapon shipments to Ukraine amid the conflict there.

Meanwhile

Romanian Air Force Helicopter Crashes in Search for Lost Fighter Plane

An IAR 330 helicopter set off in search of a Mig-21 Lancer and disappeared from radars over the Black Sea Wednesday, according to local media.

Footage shows what appears to be a helicopter wreckage, after the pilot reported bad weather and apparently crashed.

There were five soldiers on board – believed to be dead.