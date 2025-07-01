Canouan to open ferry terminal on Beryl’s anniversary

Southern Grenadines to hold Beryl Memorial today

Memorial activities will be held today on all of the Southern Grenadine islands to mark the 1st anniversary of Hurricane Beryl.

In Canouan, the government is expected to officially open a new ferry terminal on the island.

On 1st July 2024, Hurricane Beryl struck St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) with Category 4 hurricane-force winds.

An assessment found 95% of the buildings on Union Island were destroyed, while the damage on Mayreau and Canouan was substantial.

Bequia and mainland St Vincent also suffered damage, but not as much as the Southern Grenadines. The hurricane claimed six lives.

Beryl caused US$230.6 million in damage, a figure which represents approximately 22% of the SVG’s 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP).