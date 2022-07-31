First Caribbean national elected as UN’s Stockholm Convention President

Keima Gardiner, a Trinidad and Tobago citizen, is the first Caribbean national elected to lead the Stockholm Convention.

Gardiner, a waste management specialist at the Ministry of Planning and Development, has been elected to lead the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs).

Since the Convention’s entry into force nearly two decades ago, Gardiner is the first Caribbean representative to hold such a post.

Gardiner will serve as President of the COPs through the closing of the Eleventh Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention (COP 11) in May 2023.

As part of the review process, the Bureau reviews the progress made in implementing the decisions adopted by the COP at its previous meeting, as well as the work undertaken by the Persistent Organic Pollutants Review Committee (POPRC) during the intervening period.

In 2023, she will also preside over the next meetings of the COPs for the Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions.

At the final Meetings of the COPs, Gardiner was elected by the 157 Parties to the Stockholm Convention in attendance as the representative for the region by the Group of Latin American and the Caribbean (GRULAC).