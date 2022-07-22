First case of Monkeypox recorded in Bermuda

Bermuda’s first confirmed case of monkey pox was revealed tonight by health officials, with an unidentified patient said to be in isolation.

The health ministry is investigating possible close contacts and will notify anyone who may have been exposed, a spokeswoman said.

The virus, which causes flu-like illnesses and rashes, has spread in a range of communities outside Africa since a cluster of infections was identified in Britain in early May.

The ministry indicated in May that the island was on the alert for cases of the virus.

Jason Hayward, the acting health minister, said today: “Monkeypox is rare, not life-threatening and Bermuda is well prepared to detect the disease and take appropriate public health measures to prevent its spread.

“The Department of Health has guided primary care providers and the Bermuda Molecular Diagnostics and Research Laboratory lab on sample handling.

“The hospital also has appropriate isolation facilities to support treatment.”

Mr Hayward added that the ministry is working with the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Pan American Health Organization and the UK Health Security Agency.

“Our port health officials know how to screen and recognize potential cases and take appropriate action,” he said.

“Our health professionals know how to identify cases, isolate them immediately and report them to local and regional health authorities.”

Monkeypox can take anywhere from five to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

Most commonly, the virus causes flu-like symptoms: fever, chills, rashes, and lesions on the face or genitals.

Most people recover within a few weeks without hospital treatment.

Anyone who suspects they have contracted or been exposed to the virus should call their doctor or the infectious disease clinic at 278-6442.