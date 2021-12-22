First case of Omicron variant recorded in Jamaica

SOURCE: CMC- Jamaica recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic after a traveller who returned to the United Kingdom after a short stay in Jamaica tested positive, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton said Wednesday.

“We have been advised through the UK’s international health regulations system that a traveller to Jamaica has returned a positive test result for COVID-19 and the genomic sequencing confirms Omicron as the variant for this result,” Tufton said during the “COVID Conversations”.

“This is a traveller who came here on a short stay in one of our resort facilities and went back and was confirmed for COVID and confirmed for the Omicron variant,” he added.

Tufton said that as a result, “there are several conclusions that can be drawn from this to include the fact that persons may have been infected by others within the population and/or this particular individual could have interacted sufficiently while here to infect or contaminate others.

“In other words, I think it is best from a planning, from a precautionary perspective to conclude that Omicron is here within our population,” he added.

Jamaica has recorded 2, 450 deaths and 92, 127 infections linked to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year.