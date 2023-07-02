Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Performs First Penile Implant in The Region

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) has performed a dual penile implant and artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) procedure to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) and urinary incontinence—A first in the Eastern Caribbean.

The procedure was performed on a male in his sixties who had been suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED) and urinary incontinence for several years after his treatment for prostate cancer. Erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence are the two major post operative complications from prostate cancer treatment. The patient had previously been put on other treatment modalities but was not responsive.

The surgery, which took about two hours, was performed by Urologist Dr. Dwayne Thwaites, with assistance from SLBMC Consultant Urologist, Dr. Regene Johnson. It involved the dual implantation of an artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) and an inflatable penile prosthesis.

“The advantage of this dual surgery is not only in time and cost savings but more importantly, quality of life,” explains Dr. Dwayne Thwaites, the lead surgeon for the procedure. The patient is able to get back to his normal life sooner without having to prepare for another surgery as soon they heal.”

“Erectile dysfunction continues to be an underreported issue despite its increased prevalence, negative impact and the availability of successful treatment,” said Dr. Regene Johnson. “So, it is important for men to talk to their doctor, as this procedure, as well as other treatment options, can be truly life-changing. These procedures offer new opportunity for men to enjoy all aspects of healthy interactions with their partner, which can greatly enhance their relationship.”

“Both implant procedures offer new hope for men suffering from erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence and are alternative options when other less invasive treatments for erectile and urinary problems have failed and further treatment is desired,” adds Dr. Thwaites.

This procedure is the first of its kind to be conducted in the region because it requires a rare, specialized expertise, a sub-specialty in urology.

About Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC)—formerly Mount St. John's Medical Centre Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre is a teaching hospital with the primary mission of offering high quality, acute health care and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Antigua & Barbuda.