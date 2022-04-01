First World Trade Centre in CARICOM to be located in Guyana

GUYANA is set to become home of the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM)’s first World Trade Centre (WTC), following successful negotiations between the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and the World Trade Centre Association (WTCA), which is headquartered in New York.

According to a press release from DDL, the company, after months of negotiations, secured a licence to establish the WTC in Guyana.

The plan, as outlined by DDL, is to transform its building at High Street, Kingston, into the centre, which will provide a range of opportunities for local businesses and organisations to enhance their networking capabilities globally. Work on the interior redesign of the building has already begun.

According to the WTCA’s website, the association stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

“Our association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand,” the association wrote on its website.

There are over 320 World Trade Centres in more than 100 countries in every continent globally.

The exclusive World Trade Centre and WTC-branded properties and trade service organisations are located in more than 100 countries and supported by 15,000 WTC professionals that deliver integrated, reciprocal resources to meet the needs of small, medium and large enterprises.