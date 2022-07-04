Five dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Several people have reportedly been shot at a 4 July Independence Day parade near the US city of Chicago.

The event in Highland Park, north of Chicago, was suddenly halted about 10 minutes after it began, when several shots were heard.

Congressman Brad Schneider, who represents the district, tweeted that he was “hearing of loss of life”.

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Brad Schneider (@Schneider4IL10) July 4, 2022

One reporter saw five people with blood on them, according to the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper.

The mayor of Highland Park said the festival had been cancelled and asked people to avoid the downtown area.

Local resident Miles Zaremski told the Chicago Sun-Times: “I heard 20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun.”

Pictures posted on social media suggest a large emergency services response has been sent to the area.

On Central Avenue and Fredrickson in Highland Park, first responders rushing to parade route less than a mile away. Law enforcement staging. Briefly spoke to a family as they were walking away, said, “we dropped everything and ran. Traumatizing.” @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/cWwgYBOXQW — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) July 4, 2022