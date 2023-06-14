Five To Vie For The Miss Windward Pageant On June 23

The North Windward Carnival Development Committee will host the Miss Windward pageant on Friday June 23, 2023. The 5th staging of the pageant is scheduled to take place at the Sea View Garden Beach Club and Resort in Georgetown, commencing at 8:00pm.

The contestants will make five appearances on stage in the Introduction, Swimwear, Talent, Evening Wear, and Interview segments; the introductory segment will not be judged.

The pageant will be linked to the Committee`s Pan-Kai-Mas event where elements of pan, calypso and mas will be displayed.

The Tribes Mas Band and the SVG Player`s International Mas Band will display their 2023 presentations for Vincy Mas.

Performances in calypso will come from Divyne “Skye” Hackshaw and other calypsonians while the Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra will bring the sound of sweet steel pan.

The contestants vying for the coveted title of Miss Windward 2023 are:

Contestant #1 – Zada Barker – Miss Orange Hill sponsored by Vincy Print Plus

Contestant #2 – Janeisha Cupid – Miss Sans Souci sponsored by Sea View Garden Beach Club and Resort

Contestant #3 – Beyoncé` Quashie – Miss Georgetown sponsored by Foreign Base Entertainment

Contestant #4 – Veronique Thomas – Miss Sandy Bay sponsored by House of Ellis

Contestant #5 – Donnesia Yearwood- Miss Calder sponsored by Woodzzy` Bar and Restaurant