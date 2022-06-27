Fanfare Events Flamingoes stolen from Carnival Escape

The management of Fanfare Events is making an appeal to the person/ persons who stole their flamingos to return them.

Fanfare Notice below

“You mean to tell me you went to Carnival Escape to party and you had to thief my flamingos. Not stole, you thief them. Seven (7) Flamingos are gone just so. They did not “escape”, alyo thief them.

Will lock alyo up for my flamingoes.

These thieves should not attend another Carnival Escape. Ban these people!

The party is a very cool party, no confusion. But alyo come well dressed to thief. Not cool at all.

Don’t want to prolong this however the women who removed the flamingoes. Please note, that my office is located in the Adams Brothers Building, Arnos Vale. We are open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Ensure you return them no later than tomorrow”.