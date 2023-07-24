Download Our App
Monday, July 24

Flash-Flood watch in effect as tropical wave approaches St Vincent

Press Release

Cloudy to overcast skies, light to heavy showers, periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are anticipated this evening into Tuesday as a broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave affects our Islands.

In addition, occasional gusty winds may accompany shower activity. Rainfall accumulations of 50-100mm (approximately 2-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the next 48 hours.

As a result, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until further notice.

 Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Source :
Met Office
