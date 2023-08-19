Flash Flood Watch in Effect for SVG as Disturbance Approaches Island

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is urging residents and motorists in low lying areas, areas prone to flooding and landslides and near rivers and streams to be vigilant and exercise caution. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00am Monday 21st August 2023.

According to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, an area of low pressure/disturbance with disorganised showers and thunderstorms now has a low-medium chance of development and could result in very unstable conditions across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for the balance of today, continuing tonight and during Sunday. Upper-level conditions could enhance pockets of moderate-heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and periods of light-moderate rain with significant rainfall accumulations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines possibly near/exceed 100mm (4 inches) within the next 48 hours, with higher amounts possible near mountainous areas.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. This Flash-Flood Watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) urges all residents especially persons living near rivers and streams in areas such as Sandy Bay, Owia, Georgetown, Fitz-Hughes, Chateaubelair, Spring Village, Vermont, Buccament, Rose Place, Calliaqua, Belair, Dauphine, Arnos Vale, Marriaqua, Lowmans, Greggs, South Rivers, Dickson, and Langley Park to be vigilant.

In addition, north-easterly trade-winds are expected to turn east south-easterly this evening and southerly during tonight, with occasional gusty/squally conditions (~55km/h). This could result in deterioration of sea conditions this evening, with possible surges near 3.5m – 4.0m on northern and eastern coasts of St. Vincent during tonight, especially around high-tide time 8:02pm, sea bathers and small-craft operators are asked to exercise caution.

All residents asked to continue to monitor and listen to updates from the SVG Met Services and to exercise extreme caution when traversing areas that are prone to flooding.

Source : NEMO