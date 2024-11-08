Flash Flood Watch: Up to 4 Inches of Rain Expected in SVG

A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The upper-level environment is expected to remain supportive as a tropical wave continues to affect our islands. Therefore, cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain and thunderstorms will persist across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 75 mm – 100mm (approximately 3-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible within the upcoming days.

During the last 6 hours, close to 2 inches (50 mm) of rainfall has been recorded at the Argyle International Airport with moderate to heavy showers ongoing. In addition, there have been reports of rivers overflowing their banks in communities across SVG. Therefore, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise extreme caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.