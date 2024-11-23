Flash Flooding and Landslide Risks Heightened in SVG

As low-level troughs cross the islands, unstable conditions continue to support occasional cloudy skies with periods of rain, pockets of moderate-heavy showers and occasional thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands vary in direction between north-east and east south-east in some locations. Wind speeds gradually increase (25 – 35km/h) during Sunday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with occasional northerly swells ranging 0.5m to 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands…Long period waves are likely to reach our shores tonight/early Sunday, resulting in dangerous breaking wave action and rip currents. Wind speeds could cause swells to rise by Monday, with moderate (1.5 – 2.5m) sea conditions across SVG…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise extreme caution.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.