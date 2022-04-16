FLORIDA: Meningococcal disease outbreak primarily among gay, bisexual

Florida is experiencing a large outbreak of meningococcal disease. At the moment it is most common among gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men, including those living with HIV.

It’s a disease that is spread by close or direct contact. Most of the cases have been found in Central Florida and more than half are in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Several cases have also been reported in the state over the last few months, including multiple cases among college students.

As of right now, there is no indication that the cases among college students are related to the larger outbreak.

Most people who live in Florida have been affected by the increase in meningococcal disease cases, but some people who have travelled to Florida have also been affected.

Meningococcal disease: A very serious, often fatal condition.

Meningitis (an infection affecting the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and bloodstream infections are the two most common types of meningococcal infections.

The best protection against meningococcal disease is vaccination

CDC is urging gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men (with or without HIV) to: