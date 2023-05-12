The Forestry Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines visited the Rose Hall Government School and the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to host a mini exhibition and presentation about bird species in SVG.

This project was designed to educate pupils about the various bird species important to SVG and the devices used to record key features of these birds.

This activity was carried out in honor of the Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival (CEBF), which was supported by Birds Caribbean Small Grants. “Water: Sustaining Birdlife” is the topic for 2023.

The educational unit and wildlife unit of the Forestry department assisted with the activities.

Students were given the opportunity to view the exhibits, which included a variety of instructional content about bird species.