Manuel Esquivel former Belize PM has died

Former Prime Minister of the Central American nation of Belize Rt. Hon. Sir Manuel Esquivel has died.

Sir Manuel served as Belize’s second prime minister under the United Democratic Party from 1984-1989 and served another term from 1993-1998.

Sir Manuel was appointed to Her Majesty’s Privy Council by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 and conferred the title Right Honourable.

“The nation and I thank you for your service, Sir Manuel Esquivel, and bid you a peaceful home going. Our sincerest sympathies to Mrs Kathy Esquivel, his daughters Ruth and Laura, his son David and his grandchildren, family, friends and the UDP (United Democratic Party) family. Rest in eternal peace,” Briceno added.

Opposition Leader Shyne Barrow, in extending condolences to the Esquivel family, said “Sir Esquivel’s contributions to Belize and the United Democratic Party will forever be treasured. May your soul Rest in Peace and your memory of prudent, collective governance live on”.

“The Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño and the Government of Belize express condolences to the family and friends of Sir Manuel Esquivel. Details of his memorial service will be shared at a later date,” a statement said.

In July 2021, Sir Esquivel was the subject of a book entitled “Still Waters” a biography of his personal and political life.

St Vincent Times