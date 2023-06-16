The Antigua and Barbuda government auctioned off a multi-million dollar super yacht, Alfa Nero, today during a live broadcast on the state-owned television network.

Eric Schmidt of the United States won the auction for $67.6 million, beating out two other bids.

Andrey Guryev, a sanctioned Russian oligarch, owned the $81 million yacht.

The auction took place after Antigua and Barbuda’s courts granted an emergency injunction to block the sale of the vessel, which had been parked in Falmouth Harbour on the island’s southern shore for more than a year.