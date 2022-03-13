Sunday, March 13

Former US President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Posted By St Vincent Times
Former US President Barack Obama announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said on his official Twitter account. Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted,” he continued to write in the post. “It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

A CNN report stated that Obama had recently returned to Washington, DC, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He subsequently tested positive in DC, a person close to him said.

