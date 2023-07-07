Four members of St. Vincent Police Force celebrate 35 years of service

On Friday, July 07th, 2023, four (4) members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will celebrate thirty-five (35) years of service in the organization. The officers are as follows:

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Nigel Butcher

Station Sergeant, Mr. Gregory Williams

Sergeant #533 Mr. Rodney Swift

Sergeant #169 Ericson Browne

The four (4) remaining officers were among twenty-nine (29) men and women who were enlisted into the Constabulary on Thursday, July 07, 1988.

Reflecting on their accomplishments, the veteran officers highlighted that, despite the challenges of the job, they remained resilient and dedicated over the years. They added that their enthusiasm and dedication to duty have given them the desire to continue to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for many more years to come.

ASP Butcher noted that although the occasion calls for celebration, it also evokes a sense of sadness as they remember their late coursemates, Constables Elson Richard, Cleus Browne, Alpha Dickson, and Elmond Bute, who dedicated their lives to serving the country.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate the officers on their accomplishments and service to SVG.

