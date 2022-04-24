FRANCE ELECTIONS: Emmanuel Macron secures second term

The results of the French presidential elections are in and incumbent Emmanuel Macron, who was the favourite to win, has secured a second term with 58% of the votes, projections show.

From insurgent to incumbent

Emmanuel Macron’s defeat of Marine Le Pen in 2017 sealed a meteoric rise that came less than a year after he launched a centrist political movement to challenge the traditional parties.

He swept to power as an unknown quantity: a charismatic former economy minister with a background in investment banking who had never run for elected office before, proclaiming to offer a more middle road vision for France.

Read our full profile of Macron here.

Rebranding the party

Marine Le Pen’s family has been synonymous with the far right in France for decades.

After taking over the mantle of leader from her father in 2011, Le Pen set about reforming and rebranding his old Front National in her own image, before acting on her presidential ambitions.

After she was trounced by Emmanuel Macron in 2017, she rebranded her party as Rassemblement National, National Rally, and set about attempting to change the perception of the party as being extremist in the minds of voters.

Read our full profile of Le Pen here.