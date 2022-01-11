France Reports A Staggering 368,149 New COVID-19 Cases

France on Tuesday reported 368,149 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic.

The previous record of 332,252 daily new cases was set on January 5, and since then France has seen two more days of more than 300,000 new cases over 24 hours as the highly contagious Omicron has become the dominant variant. The seven-day moving average of new cases rose to over 280,000 on Tuesday.

“We have never before seen such numbers since the start of the health crisis,” French Health Minister Olivier Véran told senators.

By mid-January, the French government hopes to introduce a vaccine pass that will make vaccination mandatory for anyone wanting to go to restaurants or attend indoor events.

FRANCE 24