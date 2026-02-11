Francois completes elite Abu Dhabi security training

Constable Ronaldo Francois of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has returned home following an intensive five-month international training program in Abu Dhabi.

During this rigorous course, he excelled in diverse disciplines including design thinking, crime scene management, and national security crisis response.

His participation in this global initiative allowed him to collaborate with officers from dozens of nations, eventually earning a leadership role as a group coordinator.

Now stationed within the Public Relations and Complaints Department, Francois is expected to utilize these advanced methodologies to foster community trust and improve operational transparency.

The police leadership officially commends his achievements, noting that his enhanced skill set will significantly contribute to the modernization of local law enforcement standards.