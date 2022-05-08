The residents of Experiment, Bath, in the West Coast Berbice (Guyana) are counting their losses after the roofs of several houses were ripped off as well as sheds and utility poles damaged.

Heavy rains were brought by the storm that began late Friday night. Several homes were soaked after zinc sheets were ripped off their roofs, and in some cases, some belongings were damaged.

Fences were also damaged during the storm.

In addition to power lines being destroyed, a utility pole was uprooted in the village, cutting off electricity.

Regional Vice-Chairman Rion Peters is assessing the situation on the ground, the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Democratic Council’s Information Department reported on its Facebook page.

Peters has indicated to the Department that several agencies have been contacted including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).