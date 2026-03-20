Free Spanish Courses Offered by Venezuelan Embassy

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” (IVCC), is pleased to invite the general public to enroll in its free Spanish language courses for the academic period April 20th to July 2nd, 2026.

Course Levels and Schedules

LEVEL 1 (BEGINNERS – NEW STUDENTS)

Two face-to-face sections at Sutherland’s Building, Kingstown:

Mondays & Wednesdays: 5:45 p.m. – 7:10 p.m. (25 places available)

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. (25 places available)

LEVEL 2 (REGULAR STUDENTS)

For students who completed Level 1 (Jan–Mar 2026):

Tuesdays & Thursdays: 5:45 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.

LEVEL 3 (REGULAR STUDENTS)

For students who completed Level 2:

Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

LEVEL 4 (EXTENDED PROGRAM)

Mondays & Wednesdays: 5:45 p.m. – 7:10 p.m.

LEVEL 6 (REGULAR STUDENTS)

For students who completed Level 5:

Mondays & Wednesdays: 4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

LEVEL 7 (ADVANCED / CERTIFIED STUDENTS)

Online modality:

Mondays & Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Important Dates

Classes begin: Monday, April 20th, 2026

Monday, April 20th, 2026 Orientation session (mandatory for beginners – Level 1):

Thursday, April 16th, 2026

IVCC Headquarters, Sutherland’s Building, Kingstown

4:30 p.m.

Registration

Interested participants must complete their registration through the following link:

https://forms.gle/Uzo9mVuXFWYhq494A

The Embassy and the IVCC warmly encourage all interested persons to take advantage of this opportunity to learn Spanish, strengthen intercultural understanding, and become part of a dynamic educational community.

Media outlets are kindly invited to publish and share this announcement.