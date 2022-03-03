Thursday, March 3

French authorities to cancel vaccine passports from March 14 

SOURCE FRANCE 24
Posted By St Vincent Times
Americans need a break. Maybe blue laws can help

Rules requiring people to show a Covid-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14 – about a month before the presidential election – said French Prime Minister Jean Castex, as the country gradually eases Covid health protocols amid signs the virus is receeding in France.

“The health situation is improving,” Castex told TF1 television on Thursday.

Face masks will also no longer be needed indoors from March 14, with the exception of public transport.

The vaccine pass, however, remains mandatory to access elderly home care centres, Castex added.

