French Caribbean unrest ratchet higher after Paris shooting

Riots in French Caribbean territories in reaction to unrest in France

Riots have erupted in French Caribbean territory in response to the police shooting murder of a youngster in a Paris suburb, with at least one person dead as dumpsters were set on fire and houses were damaged.

The greatest violence has occurred in French Guiana, where police officers were shot and a stray bullet killed a 54-year-old government worker late Thursday in the capital, Cayenne.

Columns of dense black smoke soared above certain Cayenne neighborhoods, making streets murky as police attempted to quell protestors in the small region on South America’s shoulder. Authorities asked residents to remain calm as the region readied for another night of violence.

According to officials, the man who was killed worked in the government’s mosquito control agency and was on his balcony when he was shot.

“(It’s) a level of violence that is difficult to understand,” Public Safety Director Philippe Jos told reporters.

Thierry Queffelec, the prefect of French Guiana, declared that businesses and public transit will close early Friday evening, and he also imposed a temporary restriction on the sale and transportation of fuel at night. He also stated that 300 cops, as well as drones and helicopters, will be deployed Friday night.

At least six people had been apprehended, five of them were kids. No one was charged in the death of the government employee.

Smaller protests were also reported on the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, with no injuries or fatalities reported.

Residents in the French Caribbean, where racial tensions have long simmered and some feel repressed and forgotten by France, have associated with those protesting the teen’s death in France, where officials are dealing with widespread rioting.

Unrest also emerged in other French overseas possessions, particularly Reunion in the Indian Ocean. Protesters there have set rubbish bins on fire, thrown projectiles at police during conflicts, and damaged cars and structures since Wednesday, according to regional officials in a news release.

Source : AP