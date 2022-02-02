French embassy in St Lucia to offer Caribbean version of Café Europa

As part of the French presidency of the European Union, the Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Saint Lucia will be offering its Caribbean version of Café Europa.

This event, which will take place throughout Europe in various heritage coffee shops, will welcome public journalists in March 2022. A hybrid version for the Caribbean, and in Fort de France, in the form of an exchange/debate between a CFA journalist(s) and a journalist(s) from the Eastern Caribbean, will be held on March 14th, 2022 and moderated by the Embassy’s CORCAC.

Discussions will examine the technological, economic and political challenges facing the press today. In preparation for this event, SCAC invites any volunteers who would like to participate as journalists to contact [email protected] before February 20th, or to ask the cultural service for more information.