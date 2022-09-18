French Forces seize over 1300 kilos of cocaine off Martinique

Last week, authorities seized 1,328 kilos of cocaine from a sailboat flying the Spanish flag off Martinique.

According to local news reports, the seizure was a record for this year.

The Dumont D’Urville intercepted the suspicious sailboat and 47 bundles found on board tested positive for cocaine, according to Martinique France-Antilles.

Three crew members, the cargo, and the sailboat were brought back to Fort-de-France, the capital of Martinique.

It was the seventh drug bust for the French forces in the Caribbean this year.

So far they have seized more than one ton of cannabis and 2.4 tons of cocaine.

In an unusual encounter at sea in July, French authorities arrested two Bulgarian nationals, who set their cocaine cargo on fire East of the Lesser Antilles.

But crew members from the French Navy vessel Germinal managed to put out the fire and confiscate 310 kilos of cocaine which the flames had not consumed.