French investigators probe ‘serious incident’ on Air France flight

French aviation safety investigators have opened a probe after an Air France Boeing 777 airplane approaching Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport was involved in a “serious incident,” according to BEA, the French bureau that investigates air crashes and aviation safety.

In an audio recording of air traffic control that French officials say is of the incident, a pilot says, “the airplane was just kind of out of control.”

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 5, according to a BEA tweet that reported “instability of flight controls on final, go-around, hard controls, flight path oscillations.”

The BEA did not give CNN further details as to what caused the incident or why it qualified as “serious,” adding that it had to wait for the end of the investigation. The tweet said the agency is analyzing flight data from the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder, known as the black back boxes.

But it authenticated an audio recording posted online of communication between the flight’s pilot and the control tower.

The recording was edited to isolate the flight’s audio and posted online by the privately run, aviation-focused website AIRLIVE, which tells CNN it had direct access to recordings of Paris Charles de Gaulle’s Air Traffic Control.

What’s heard in the BEA recording In the BEA recording, a voice that is apparently a pilot is heard saying “stop, stop” as an alarm sounds in the cockpit. “I’ll call you back, I’ll call you back,” the male voice is heard telling air traffic controllers, who instruct him to “stop approach … immediately.” The pilot is then heard reporting to controllers the decision to abandon the landing. “We went around following a problem with commands. The airplane was just kind of out of control,” the voice is heard saying. “We are ready to resume final approach with radar guidance. Give us time to manage the situation, then guide us with tailwind.”

The nearly seven-hour Air France flight 11 from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was aboard a French-registered Boeing 777 aircraft, according to tracking data from the aviation websites FlightAware and FlightRadar24, which shows the 17-year-old plane landing after the second attempt.