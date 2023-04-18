French national Evans Ramos charged in Jet Ski death of US citizen

After appearing in a magistrate’s court here accused with “reckless manslaughter” in the death of a US person in a Jet Ski accident, a French national was remanded into custody.

Evans Ramos, 21, of Cosmellieur, France, was arrested and charged following the incident at Reduit Beach in Gros Islet last Friday, according to police.

Jazmine Chandler-Tabb of New York died at the Gros Islet Polyclinic, according to police. The authorities provided no information about the event or when the French national is scheduled to appear in court.

Source : CMC