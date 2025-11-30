Bittersweet: Friday pays tribute to Eustace

Newly sworn-in Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday publicly honored former New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Arnhim Eustace during his inaugural address, acknowledging the critical role Eustace played in shaping the party’s political journey.

Friday’s heartfelt tribute highlighted Eustace’s significant contributions to the NDP, describing him as a mentor who maintained the party’s integrity and vision during challenging years of political opposition.

Friday credited his predecessor with keeping the party united and instilling core values of perseverance that ultimately led to the NDP’s resounding 14-1 electoral victory in 2025.

Despite not securing electoral victory during his leadership, he was widely respected for his commitment to democratic principles and fiscal discipline.

“The example you set for us in opposition and during your leadership has been instrumental in our party’s transformation,” Dr. Friday stated, emphasizing the continuity between past struggles and present achievements.

By honoring Eustace, Friday reinforced the message that the party’s triumph is the result of years of dedicated service and resilience.

Eustace resigned from party leadership in November 2016, paving the way for a new generation of political leadership.