From Japan To Australia, Countries Have Already Welcomed 2022

As we are bidding adieu to 2021, the countdown for 2022 will begin just before midnight around the world. But not everyone welcomes New Year at the same time.

Which country celebrates New Year first?

Oceania is the first place in the world that welcomes the New Year. The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati are the first countries to welcome New Year. January 1 begins here at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm IST on December 31.

Which country celebrates New Year last?

The uninhabited islands of Howland and Baker Islands, near the United States, will be the last places to welcome New Year 2022. They ring in the New Year at 12 pm GMT or 5:30 pm IST on January 1.

Time of New Year 2022

December 31 (as per GMT | IST)

New Zealand: 10:15 am GMT | 3:30 pm IST

Australia: 1 pm GMT | 6:30 pm IST

Japan, South Korea and North Korea: 3 pm GMT | 8:30 pm IST

China, Philippines and Singapore: 4 pm GMT | 9:30 pm IST

Bangladesh: 6 pm GMT | 11:30 pm IST

Nepal: 6:15 pm GMT | 11:45 pm IST

India and Sri Lanka: 6:30 pm GMT | 12:00 am IST

Pakistan: 7 pm GMT | 12:30 am IST

Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and Spain: 11 pm GMT | 4:30 am IST

UK, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal: 12 am GMT | 5:30 am IST

January 1 (as per GMT | IST)