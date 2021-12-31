From Japan To Australia, Countries Have Already Welcomed 2022

As we are bidding adieu to 2021, the countdown for 2022 will begin just before midnight around the world. But not everyone welcomes New Year at the same time.
Which country celebrates New Year first?
Oceania is the first place in the world that welcomes the New Year. The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati are the first countries to welcome New Year. January 1 begins here at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm IST on December 31.
Which country celebrates New Year last?
The uninhabited islands of Howland and Baker Islands, near the United States, will be the last places to welcome New Year 2022. They ring in the New Year at 12 pm GMT or 5:30 pm IST on January 1.
Time of New Year 2022
December 31 (as per GMT | IST)
- New Zealand: 10:15 am GMT | 3:30 pm IST
- Australia: 1 pm GMT | 6:30 pm IST
- Japan, South Korea and North Korea: 3 pm GMT | 8:30 pm IST
- China, Philippines and Singapore: 4 pm GMT | 9:30 pm IST
- Bangladesh: 6 pm GMT | 11:30 pm IST
- Nepal: 6:15 pm GMT | 11:45 pm IST
- India and Sri Lanka: 6:30 pm GMT | 12:00 am IST
- Pakistan: 7 pm GMT | 12:30 am IST
- Germany, France, Italy, Belgium and Spain: 11 pm GMT | 4:30 am IST
- UK, Ireland, Iceland, Portugal: 12 am GMT | 5:30 am IST
January 1 (as per GMT | IST)
- Brazil (some regions): 2 am GMT | 7:30 am IST
- Argentina, Brazil (some regions), Chile and Paraguay: 3 am GMT | 8:30 am IST
- New York, Washington, Detroit: 5 am GMT | 10:30 am IST
- Chicago: 6 am GMT | 11:30 am IST
- Colorado and Arizona: 7 am GMT | 12:30 pm IST
- Nevada: 8 am GMT | 1:30 pm IST
- Alaska: 9 am GMT | 2:30 pm IST
- Hawaii: 10 am GMT | 3:30 pm IST
- American Samoa: 11 am GMT | 4:30 pm IST
- Howland and Baker Islands: 12 pm GMT | 5:30 pm IST