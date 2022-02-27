Frontier Airlines Launching Nonstop Flights to Jamaica From May 5

Frontier Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding its Caribbean network amid the pandemic, is adding Jamaica to its growing route.

The low-cost carrier has kicked off new nonstop flights from Miami to Kingston, Jamaica, a big boost for one of the fastest-growing urban destinations in the wider region.

The new service will kick off on May 5, marking the company’s first-ever flights to the Jamaican capital.

The flights will operate year-round, with service three times per week.

“We’re thrilled to launch service between Miami and Kingston, the bustling capital city of Jamaica, said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites as well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches. This new service is in addition to our existing flights to Montego Bay.”

The event will mark the first time that the airline will be servicing the capital city and, according to Tourism Jamaica’s Minister Edmund Bartlett.