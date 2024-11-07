Fuzion Tennis Academy Hosts 9th Annual Tennis Invitational

Fuzion Tennis Academy held its 9th Annual Tennis Invitational at the National Tennis Facility at Villa from October 24th to 26th 2024. Here’s a list of the winners and finalists:
5 and Under Mixed Category
Sienna Minors defeated Matthew Davis
8 and Under Mixed Category
Nathanael Sheen defeated Janai George
10 and Under
Girls
Amaia Waterstone defeated Nakeada Caine
Boys
Efron Quashie defeated Rahkeem Huggins
12 and Under
Girls
Nakaeda Caine defeated Zahra Hypolite
Boys
Zayden Charles defeated Ezron Quashie
14 and Under
Girls
Danielle Kennedy defeated Olivia Aussi
Boys
Ethan Kent defeated Krish Puga