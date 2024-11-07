Ad image
National

Fuzion Tennis Academy Hosts 9th Annual Tennis Invitational

Times Staff

Fuzion Tennis Academy held its 9th Annual Tennis Invitational at the National Tennis Facility at Villa from October 24th to 26th 2024. Here’s a list of the winners and finalists:

5 and Under Mixed Category

Sienna Minors defeated Matthew Davis

8 and Under Mixed Category

Nathanael Sheen defeated Janai George

10 and Under

Girls

Amaia Waterstone defeated Nakeada Caine

Boys

Efron Quashie defeated Rahkeem Huggins

12 and Under

Girls

Nakaeda Caine defeated Zahra Hypolite

Boys

Zayden Charles defeated Ezron Quashie

14 and Under

Girls

Danielle Kennedy defeated Olivia Aussi

Boys

Ethan Kent defeated Krish Puga

