FyaVerse & ChevoBeatz Dominate Charts with Back-to-Back Hits

Jamaican dancehall artist FyaVerse and Dutch-Surinamese producer ChevoBeatz are proving to be an unstoppable force in the reggae and dancehall world. Their collaboration has delivered two massive hits that have taken over the charts and captivated audiences globally.

Their dancehall anthem Shatta Gyal, released on May 30, 2023, shot to the top of Hype TV Jamaica’s chart, cementing its place as one of the hottest tracks in the dancehall scene. The song’s infectious energy, blending traditional dancehall rhythms with the high-energy “Shatta” style, has made it a crowd favorite, dominating playlists and radio stations.

Meanwhile, their reggae track Time’s Dread is making waves with its bold commentary on corruption and social struggles. The song’s hard-hitting lyrics and authentic reggae sound propelled it to number one on the Fiwi Choice Top 10 chart, further solidifying its cultural relevance. Adding to its growing list of accolades, Time’s Dread has been nominated for Best Reggae Act at the prestigious HDP Music Awards, marking yet another milestone for both.

With their unique sound and undeniable chemistry, FyaVerse and ChevoBeatz continue to push boundaries, proving that reggae and dancehall remain as powerful and influential as ever. Fans can expect even bigger things as both rides this wave of success.